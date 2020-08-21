Edo 2020: DSS invites Tony Kabaka, 9 others

Popular Edo All Progressives Congress, APC Chieftain, Tony Adun, aka Kabaka and nine other leaders of the party have been invited by the Department of State Services, DSS, for a peace meeting on Saturday ahead of the state’s September 19 governorship election.

Other APC leaders invited are: Osakpamwan Eriyo, National Chairman RTEAN; Ehis Adams, APC Leader Oredo; Osaro Idahosa APC Leader, Ikpoba-Okha; Okunbor Roberts, APC Leader, Ovia South West LGA; Atarodo, APC member; Kingsley Amedo, APC member; Richard Obe, APC member; Osarobo Idehen, APC member; and Dr. Emma, APC member.

The APC chieftains were invited to appear at the Edo state office of the secret police at No. 1, Court Road, Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin at 11 am on Saturday in the invitation letter signed by Waziri Mohammed,

The invitation was part of the move to stop the violence threatening the gubernatorial election, The Nation newspaper reported.

The letter from DSS dated August 20, 2020, with reference number: 171/B/122, addressed to Adun, reads: “I am directed to invite you to an important meeting with the State Director of Security.

“You (Adun) are to come with the following persons: Osakpamwan Eriyo, National Chairman RTEAN; Ehis Adams, APC Leader Oredo; Osaro Idahosa APC Leader, Ikpoba-Okha; Okunbor Roberts, APC Leader, Ovia South West LGA; Atarodo, APC member; Kingsley Amedo, APC member; Richard Obe, APC member; Osarobo Idehen, APC member; and Dr. Emma, APC member.”

It was learnt that the invited APC leaders will honour the invitation.