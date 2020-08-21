Kogi Governor signs Confluence Varsity Bill into law

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Friday, assented to the bills for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara and the Central Reference Hospital, Okene which were passed by the State House of Assembly earlier in the week.

The Governor while signing the bills in his office, said the importance of education and health to the society cannot be overemphasized. He reiterated that the university would serve as a specialized one that will provide the much needed manpower for the ever increasing industries within and outside the country.

Bello made a firm promise by stating that his people driven administration will devote the much needed resources, time and dedication to ensure that the people oriented projects are commissioned before the expiration of his tenure.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mathew Kolawole commenting on the two bills stated that the bills were of immense value to people of the state. He commended the governor for assenting to the bills while thanking members of the assembly for meticulously considering the bills for swift passage.

In his vote of thanks, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, SAN commended the governor for his speedy assent to the bills, saying the two sectors were critical to the development of the state. He commended the State House of Assembly for the “timely passage” of the two Bills.