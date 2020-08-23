Calm Down : OreofeOluwa Signs Multimillion Deal as Brand Ambassador

By Adegbenro Adebanjo

Yes , mummy has calmed down as Oreofeoluwa’s famous admonition has fetched a multimillion deal as a brand ambassador for Trumpy Concept, an Abuja based Property Development and Real Estate Company.

OreofeOluwa Lawal-Babalola became an instant social media celebrity after a video where he was admonishing his mum to calm down before administering a punishment for an infraction he committed went viral.

The Calm Down boy has also met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu with many opportunities still in the offing .

Pure Grace in Action

May the Lord shower His mercies and Grace on our children and make them purveyors of goodness into our families in Jesus Name.

-Adegbenro Adebanjo, journalist and PR professional, writes from Akure