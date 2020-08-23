Just in: Police rearrest Shodipe, alleged Ibadan ‘serial killer’

Sunday, August 23, 2020 3:35 pm


Shodipe: rearrested

Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old man allegedly behind multiple murder and rape of women in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State, has been re-arrested a week after he escaped from Police custody.

Shodipe who was first arrested on July 17,  escaped from police custody on August 11.

But reports quoted Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, as confirming that the suspect was re-arrested this morning and he is in police custody.

He promised that a statement will be issued by the Police on the rearrest later.

Some youths had protested against the escape of the murder suspect at the headquarters of the Oyo State Police Command, Ibadan.

Following the protest, the Inspector General of Police had deployed a team of special operatives to Oyo State to join in the manhunt for the alleged serial killer.

The Police had also announced a cash reward of N500,000 reward for any information that can lead to his arrest.

Details later

