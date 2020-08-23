UNIPORT disowns students arrested for internet fraud

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has disowned the four students arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged internet fraud saying the institution was not in the business of breeding criminals.

Operatives of the EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, on Thursday said it arrested four students of the university following allegations of their involvement in internet fraud.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of UNIPORT, Sam Kpenu, in a statement denied that the four persons in the custody of the EFCC were students of the institution.

Kpenu said: “The persons arrested are not students of the University of Port Harcourt. The University has gone through its record and no such names are found in the record book of the University of Port Harcourt.

“The University of Port Harcourt is not a breeding ground for criminals but a towering citadel of learning that turns out polished products who are making waves all around the globe.

“The university frowns at the attempt to paint it in bad light through reckless reports. The university dissociates itself from this false report and calls on the general public to disregard this report which is aimed at smearing the good image of the University.”

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal office of EFCC had arrested the four students of it claimed were the University of Port Harcourt for their alleged involvement in internet fraud of $111,500 from 15 victims.

The quartet, Prince Hyacinth, Rex Emadifie Oghene, Odili Ifeanyi and Uduak Samuel Williams, were picked up on Thursday August 20, 2020 from their hideout at Chibiak Avenue, Elenpranwo, Ada George, Port Harcourt. Upon their arrest, according to the anti-graft agency said the following items were recovered from them: one Tecno Spark 4 belonging to Prince Hyacinth; one Iphone 11 Pro Max, two Infinix Hot and one apple Laptop belonging to Odili Ifeanyi; one Iphone 7 and two Iphone 11 belonging to Rex Emadifie Oghene and one iphone 8+, one Acer Laptop and one HP Laptop belonging Uduak Samuel Williams. Preliminary investigation established that the suspects are majorly involved in romance scam and also act as pickers for organized ring of fraudsters. While Prince Hyacinth parades himself as a Spain-based Marine Engineer to bait his victims, Rex Emadifie Oghene poses as a Rig Engineer based in the United State. The two other suspects, Odili Ifeanyi and Uduak Samuel Williams present themselves as Rig/Marine Engineers a to defraud their victims. EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.