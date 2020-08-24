I paid N5m to retrieve my children from kidnappers, Ex-Commissioner reveals

I paid N5m to retrieve my children from kidnappers, Ex-Commissioner reveals

Monday, August 24, 2020 9:55 pm


Alhaji Bello Dankande,

The kidnapped children of Alhaji Bello Dankande, a former Zamfara Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, have regained freedom.

Dankande, while speaking with  newsmen in Gusau on Monday, said the victims regained freedom after the payment of N5 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the abductors had last week attacked Dankande’s  house in Gamji village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara and killed one of his neighbours in the process.

During the attack, the gunmen kidnapped four persons, including the two children of the former commissioner, one NSCDC official and one person in the neighbourhood.

Dankande said the victims were released on Sunday at about 9.pm after collecting the ransom.

He said his two children had been admitted in a hospital in Gusau to ascertain their condition of health.

