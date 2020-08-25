Troops arrest over 158 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara Forests

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 11:15 pm


Nigerian troops:

The Nigerian Army says troops of the Operation Sahel Sanity arrested 158 suspected bandits in the ongoing clearance operations in Katsina and Zamfara States.

Brig-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, Acting Director Media Operations, Operation Sahel Sanity, disclosed this during a news conference at the Special Army Super Camp in Faskari on Tuesday.

Onyeuko disclosed that the troops acting on intelligence information raided an illegal mining site in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State where they arrested 150 bandits and recovered 120 Dane guns.

He said that the troops also raided another bandits’ camp in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara where a bandit was neutralised and two others arrested while two AK 47 , two magazines and motorcycles were recovered.

“At Daki Takwas village in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops intercepted a Toyota Corolla saloon car with 11 locally made rifles hidden at different parts of the vehicle.

“We have also succeeded in intercepting another dangerous lorry heading towards Kofar Dinya in Bukkuyum Local Government Area where we made two arrests.

“Also; at Dogon Karfe Village of Bakura Local Government Area, troops destroyed another camp and arrested a wanted notorious bandit, Yusuf Ibrahim, aka ‘Bula.’

“Troops also intercepted seven trucks loaded with rustled cattle on Gurbi-Jibia Road in Zamfara State while two bandits, Mas’udu Abubakar and Tukur Halliru were apprehended at Daudawa village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State,” Onyeuko said.

He noted that the suspected bandits had been handed over to the Police Command in Zamfara State for further interrogations.

The spokesman commended the communities for providing information to the troops leading to the arrest of the suspects.

