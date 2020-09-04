Fact about it: Why Oyo Govt is reintroducing Boys’ Scout in public schools

Oyo State Government has expressed its readiness to reintroduce Boys’ Scout Club to public primary schools across the State, for character moulding and sound learning of pupils.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said this in Ibadan during an advocacy visit by the State Commissioner of Boys’ Scout.

According to a statement by the Board’s Media Team, Adeniran disclosed that subject to approval by the State’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Boys’ Scout will give pupils the opportunity to get first-hand insights on preparedness towards life.

He said it would complement the State Government’s efforts in moulding and modelling pupils, adding that this would attest to Governor Seyi Makinde’s absolute commitment to improve the basic education sector.

The SUBEB boss said the reintroduced club would be an improved adaptation of the moribund one, noting that the club would make pupils more responsible towards their academics and extra-curricular activities.

“We don’t mind reintroducing the Boys’ Scout club into our public schools’ system, because we realise that this will complement Governor Seyi Makinde’s quality education policy”.

He said the doors of the state government was open to suggestions and ideas, from clubs such as Boys’ Scout that would further build capacity of the education system in Oyo state.

According to him, the present government is doing so much to improve pupils’ reading culture and build their moral life by providing.

“The state government is also presently seeking more ways of improving the character and morale of our pupils. So, reintroducing Boys’ Scout is a very brilliant idea,” he said.

In his words, the State Commissioner, Boys’ Scout, Mr. Adetunji Adepeju, affirmed that the club has been approved by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

He said the Mission of Scouting is to contribute to the education of young people, through a value system based on the Scout Promise and Law, to help build a better world where people are self-fulfilled as individuals and play a constructive role in society.

Therefore, he called on SUBEB to encourage at least 4 (four) staff in each school to present themselves for training as Scout leaders who shall monitor, maintain and sustain the packs and troops in the respective schools.

He noted that the club established by Baden-Powell teaches members to be prepared, adding that the club would teach pupils how to be prepared for learning and for the future.

Facts about Boys Scouts

According to an article in scout.org, scouting was brought to Nigeria by British Governor-General of Nigeria, Lord Frederick Lugard on 21 November 1915, and Scout groups were created for the dependents of British citizens living in the British Protectorates. Shortly after, local boys were permitted to be Scouts.

Nigeria gained its independence in 1960 and, as further recorded in Facts about Scouting in Nigeria, the Scout movement immediately grew as the Scouting program was heavily promoted. Shortly after independence, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe became the Chief Scout of Nigeria. In 1961, the Boy Scout Association of Nigeria was registered at the International Scout Bureau in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada as a National Scout Organization. General Yakubu Gowon became the Chief Scout of Nigeria from 1966 to 1975. C.C. Mojekwu served on the World Scout Committee of the World Organization of the Scout Movement from 1961 until 1969.

In 1979, F.O. Ogunlana was awarded the Bronze Wolf, the only distinction of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, awarded by the World Scout Committee for exceptional services to world Scouting.

“In 1999 at the World Scout Conference in Durban, South Africa, Resolution 4/99 was adopted by the Conference on Gender Balance in Scouting, urging all National Scout Organizations to adopt gender balance programs. The Annual General Meeting of the Boy Scout Association of Nigeria was held later that year, the NSO name was changed to the gender-neutral Scout Association of Nigeria.”

Program emphasis is on citizenship training and community service projects, services at national, state and community events, and providing first aid in case of disaster. Fish farming is carried out in rural areas to improve diet.[citation needed]

As recorded in the various writings on the movement, “There is a national community development project at Igbo-Ora, in Oyo State, which includes fish farming, agriculture and a training center for Scouts from all over the country. Scouts have planted crops including maize, melons and pineapples, as well as learned about mortar/mesh technology for the construction of low-cost housing. The project provides a training service to help local farmers learn new techniques.

The association is, according to Scouting Facts: Nigeria”, divided in three sections according to age:

Cub Scouts – aged 6–12 years

Scouts – aged 12–19 years

Rovers – aged 19–24 years

Scout Promise

On my honour I promise that I will do my best

to do my duty to God and my country Nigeria

to help other people at all times

and to obey the Scout Law.

Scout Law

A Scout honour is to be trusted.

A Scout is loyal to the president of Nigeria, his Scouters, his employers, and to those under him.

A Scout duty is to be useful and to help others.

A Scout is a friend to all and a brother to every other Scout no matter to what country, gender, class or creed the other may belong.

A Scout is kind, gentle and polite.

A Scout is a friend to animals.

A Scout obeys orders of his parents, Patrol Leader or Scout Leader without question.

A Scout is cheerful under all difficulties.

A Scout is thrifty.

A Scout is clean in thought, word and deed.

Scout Motto

Be Prepared.