Photos: Innoson gets indigenous patronage as Anambra presents SUVs to traditional rulers

Saturday, September 5, 2020 9:49 pm


APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye with the governor of Anambra State, Sir Willie Obiano at the presentation of SUV Jeeps to traditional rulers in Anambra State at Ekwueme Square, Awka. Below are the SUVs.

 

Far right is the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Sir Willie Obiano; next to him is APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye; then Speaker ANHA, Rt. Hon. Victor Uche Okafor; and then the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo at the presentation of 189 Innoson SUV Jeeps to traditional rulers in the state

APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye, exchanging greetings with a dignitary

APGA National Chairman (middle) with the Speaker of Anambra House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Uche Okafor (left) and the member representing Aguata 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Cater Umeh (right) on the occasion.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Friday, 4 September, presented 130 brand new Ikenga IVM SUV vehicles made by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Nnewi, to 130 traditional rulers in the state.

Campaigns have been on by patriotic citizens that governments at all levels should patronise Innoson.

On Innoson Motors

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Limited (IVM), is a Nigerian automobile and bus manufacturing company, founded by Innocent Chukwuma Nwala. The plant is in Nnewi in the state of Anambra. It is called Pride Of African Road, because 70 per cent of the car parts are, as contained in a story, Innoson Unveils First ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ Cars”, published in Ventures Africa, produced locally “while the rest is sourced from Japan, China, and Germany.”

Innoson produces five-seaters Fox (1.5-litre engine) and Umu (2-litre engine) and the mini-bus Uzo. Innoson vehicles are, as once reported by Daily Trust, in the markets of some West African countries like: Mali, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

 

