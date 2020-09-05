Photos: Innoson gets indigenous patronage as Anambra presents SUVs to traditional rulers

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Friday, 4 September, presented 130 brand new Ikenga IVM SUV vehicles made by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Nnewi, to 130 traditional rulers in the state.

Campaigns have been on by patriotic citizens that governments at all levels should patronise Innoson.

On Innoson Motors

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Limited (IVM), is a Nigerian automobile and bus manufacturing company, founded by Innocent Chukwuma Nwala. The plant is in Nnewi in the state of Anambra. It is called Pride Of African Road, because 70 per cent of the car parts are, as contained in a story, Innoson Unveils First ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ Cars”, published in Ventures Africa, produced locally “while the rest is sourced from Japan, China, and Germany.”

Innoson produces five-seaters Fox (1.5-litre engine) and Umu (2-litre engine) and the mini-bus Uzo. Innoson vehicles are, as once reported by Daily Trust, in the markets of some West African countries like: Mali, Sierra Leone and Ghana.