EdoDecides2020: Late arrival of INEC officials at polling units in Edo south

By Jethro Ibileke

Investigation by Yiaga Africa has shown that officials of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, arrived late at most polling centers in Edo south senatorial districts.

Benin city, the state capital, is the base of INEC from where the materials are being shipped to other parts of the state.

Yiaga Africa reports that materials for the election arrived from as early as 7.30 in the three senatorial districts, but at varying ratios.

Edo north, the fartest distance from Benin, as early as 7.30 am

Late arrival of voting materials during in Edo south

has become a recurring problem in every elections.

Materials arrived in the ratio of 43, 51 and 33 percents in Edo North, Central and South districts respectively.