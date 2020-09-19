#EdoDecides2020: Late arrival of INEC officials at polling units in Edo south

#EdoDecides2020: Late arrival of INEC officials at polling units in Edo south

Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:07 pm


INEC distributes materials in Edo. Photos by Ayo Efunla

By Jethro Ibileke

Investigation by Yiaga Africa has shown that officials of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, arrived late at most polling centers in Edo south senatorial districts.
Benin city, the state capital, is the base of INEC from where the materials are being shipped to other parts of the state.
Yiaga Africa reports that materials for the election arrived from as early as 7.30 in the three senatorial districts, but at varying ratios.
Edo north, the fartest distance from Benin, as early as 7.30 am
Late arrival of voting materials during in Edo south
has become a recurring problem in every elections.
Materials arrived in the ratio of 43, 51 and 33 percents in Edo North, Central and South districts respectively.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    S/Leone: Tackling Covid-19 Head On- Rtd Brigadier Kelly Conteh, NACOVERC Boss
    49 mins ago

    S/Leone: Our Covid Response Plan in the Agricultural Sector –Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
    56 mins ago

    S/Leone: How we sustain smooth Trade during Covid-19 –Minister of Trade and Industry
    1 hour ago

    Sierra Leone: We Have Developed an Infrastructural Game Plan –Dr. Tambi
    1 hour ago

    Bank of Sierra Leone Governor: “We have restored International Confidence on the economy amidst Covid”
    2 hours ago

    Ize-Iyamu votes, expresses optimism of winning
    2 hours ago

    EdoDecides2020: Drama as Obaseki ransacks journalist’s cars at Polling Unit
    2 hours ago

    #EdoDecides2020: Audu commends INEC, voters