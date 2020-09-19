EdoDecides2020/Photos: As Obaseki votes in Benin, social distancing not observed

EdoDecides2020/Photos: As Obaseki votes in Benin, social distancing not observed

Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:17 pm


Governor Obaseki and wife. Photos by Ayo Efunla

Governor Obaseki about to vote this morning

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Supporters, at 10:15am, defiled social distancing rules as Governor Godwin Obaseki and wife arrived Polling Unit in Benin to vote.

