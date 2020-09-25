Again, court restrains TUC, NLC, others from embarking on strike

Justice Ibrahim Galadima gave the order on Friday sequel to an ex-parte motion filed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation through their counsel M. L. Shriu and Gazali Ashiri.

Delivering the ruling after careful perusal of the deposition contained in the affidavits, the Judge said that he found the application meritorious.

The court in addition ordered that the NLC and TUC be served within seven days from Friday, Sept. 25 with the motion on notice as well as other processes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the same court on Sept. 24 granted a similar ex-parte application filed by the Incorported Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through its counsel, Sanusi Musa