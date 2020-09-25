Why Buhari renewed appointments of PTDF, PEF, NCDMB bosses – Presidency

Friday, September 25, 2020 6:12 pm


•President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointments of Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity said the renewal of the appointments followed recommendations to the President by Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Petroleum Resources.

Those whose appointments were renewed are: Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau gets another nod as the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF); Ahmed Bobboi as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), while Engineer Simbi Wabote is reappointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

On why their appointments were renewed, Adesina, in the statement said, “Dr Gusau is credited to have run the PTDF successfully in the past four years, keeping faith with the Seven Strategic Priorities he had introduced in January 2017. These are: Domestication, Cost cutting, Sustainable funding, Efficient internal processes, Linkages with the industry, Utilization of centers of excellence, and Pursuit of home-grown research.

“Mr Ahmed Bobboi gets his reappointment for having run PEF in a way that made it a key and strategic player in the administration’s oil and gas reforms, especially in stabilizing the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, among others.

“Engineer Wabote won his pips for managing the Nigerian Content Development Fund prudently, completing the headquarters building of NCDMB, and also initiating many landmark projects that are widely commended by industry players.”

He added that the renewal of the appointments take immediate effect.

