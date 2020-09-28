FUTA Alumnus Bags PhD in Flying Colours in Japan

…Picked as Valedictorian

Emmanuel Jesuyon Dansu, an alumnus of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA did not just bag PhD, Information Sciences, Mathematical Biology/Sociology from Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan in Grand style, the FUTA lecturer performed so excellently that he was given the privilege to speak on behalf of other graduating students as the 2020 valedictorian of the University.

In his valedictory address delivered on Friday 25 September 2020, Dansu on behalf of other graduating students, promised that he and his colleagues would make the world a better place using the knowledge they have acquired. He said, “We will continually be open to new ideas that can make the world a better place. We will always remain apprentices in search of superior knowledge. We will not rest on our oars in the pursuit of liberating information. We will be worthy ambassadors of the Graduate School of Information Sciences and Tohoku University at large. We will always remember to replicate the acts of kindness we have enjoyed in Japan.”

He also expressed their appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for giving them the opportunity. “I am glad that I have the privilege of undertaking my doctoral studies owing to the generosity of the Japanese people. I am glad that I will now be an alumnus of a Japanese national university of high repute. I am sure that my fellow graduating students are equally glad for completing their studies after two, three or five years of rigorous graduate studies. We are all glad that our worldview has been widened as we have made friends across the countries and continents of the earth,” the Valedictorian said.

His Academic Pursuits

Dansu has always been an excellent student. He showed the same brilliance in his undergraduate days at FUTA graduating with BTech, Industrial Mathematics, First Class hons. 2005-2010. He was also the best graduating student, Department of Mathematical Sciences, FUTA and won numerous undergraduate prizes at FUTA. During his Master’s programme, also in FUTA, where he majored in MTech, Mathematical Optimization, he made a Distinction in 2014.

And in 2017, while serving as a lecturer in FUTA, he got a full Government of Japan Monbukagakusho (MEXT) Postgraduate Scholarship for the PhD at the Department of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, Graduate School of Information Sciences, Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan. Dansu’s areas of research interest include the mathematical modelling of population dynamics in biological and social systems using differential equations. His research activities seek to solve problems bothering on healthcare, the environment and group behaviour.

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Joseph Fuwape, while congratulating the Alumnus, described him as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria and the University, saying he has shown that FUTA products can hold their own anywhere in the world.