Suspended strike: NNPC promises to carry out agreement with labour on refineries

Monday, September 28, 2020 8:44 am


NNPC Headquarters, Abuja and the Corporations’s GMD, Mele Kyari

Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has promised that the agreement of Federal Government with labour on the rehabilitation of refineries will be diligently implemented by the Corporation.
Labour had suspended its planned nationwide strike called to protest against the recent hike in electricity tariffs and pump price of PMS commonly referred to as petrol at the early hours of Monday following a meeting with the Federal Government.

One of the agreement for the calling off of the strike was the need to increase local refining capacity of the nation to reduce the overdependence on the importation of petroleum products to ensure energy security, reduce the cost of finished products, increase employment and business opportunities for Nigerians.

According to the communique, “To address (1) above, NNPC is to expedite the rehabilitation of the nations four refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna and to achieve 50% completion for Port Harcourt by December 2021, while timelines and delivery for Warri and Kaduna will be established by the inclusive Steering Committee.

“NNPC is to expedite work on the Build Operate and Transfer framework for the nations pipelines and strategic depots network for efficient transportation and distribution of petroleum products to match the delivery timelines of the refineries as agreed,” it said, adding: “The federal government and its agencies are to ensure delivery of 1 million CNG/LPG AutoGas conversion kits, storage skids and dispensing units under the Nigeria Gas Expansion Programme by December 2021 to enable the delivery of cheaper transportation and power fuel.

Kyari, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday promised that the NNPC will ensure diligent compliance with the agreement while praising organised labour for calling off the strike.
He said : ” Being a former union leader, I understand the difficulties of labour leadership when faced with choices between stark realities and legitimate follower expectations.
“The leadership chose the pursuit of common good and posterity will vindicate us all for standing with our country. “
Kyari said the the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had by their action demonstrated absolute faith in the country.
“They showed  understanding on inevitability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) deregulation and jointly charted way forward to secure local refining sufficiency through greater stakeholder inclusiveness and transparency.
“We will follow through diligently,” he added.
