Covid-19 fatigue: President Trump moved to Walter Reed Medical Centre

Friday, October 2, 2020 11:52 pm


President Trump and wife

President Donald Trump of the United States who, early Friday, 2 October revealed that he tested positive to coronavirus has been moved to the Walter Reed medical center. Reason: He started showing “mild coronavirus symptoms.”

The White House said Trump would spend   “the next few days” at the military hospital in Maryland.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” the White House said in a statement.

Also, White House doctor Sean P Conley revealed: “As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits.”

“He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps.”

What about the First Lady, Melania Trump? Conley said she was “doing mildly better than the president.”

