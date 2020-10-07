Customs hands over suspect with 5,342 ATM cards to EFCC in Kano

The Nigeria Customs Area Command in Kano has handed over one Sanusi Abdullahi Labaran, arrested as he attempted to smuggle 5,342 Automated Teller Machine cards out of the country, to the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for further investigation.

Custom Area Controller, Kano – Jigawa Command, Nasiru Ahmed who handed over the suspect, today October 7, 2020, to the Zonal Head of the EFCC Kano Office, Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed, disclosed that the suspect was apprehended at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by Customs Officers as he attempted to board an Ethiopian Airline to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

He further disclosed that a search conducted on suspect yielded 5342 ATM cards bearing different names which he concealed in a bag of beans. Also found on him are seven (7) pieces of memory cards and one (1) piece of SD card

The suspect was handed over alongside the items recovered from him, including his travel documents and Dubai resident permit.

The Zonal Head, while lauding the partnership between the two agencies, commended Customs for the arrest.

He assured them that the EFCC will conduct a diligent investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding how the suspect came about the ATM cards as well as his mission to Dubai.

“The Commission will leave no stone unturned in tracing the owners of the ATM cards and the reason behind the efforts he made to ship these ATM cards to Dubai,” Mohammed stated