Pictures: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko and Marine Bridges, Lagos

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, on Thursday, 8 October, inspected ongoing emergency repairs of Eko and Marine Bridges in Apapa, Lagos State.

PIX 3 Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(left),and Project Manager of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Engr. Ghassan Kaadi(left) during the inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.