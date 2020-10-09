Pictures: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko and Marine Bridges, Lagos

Pictures: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko and Marine Bridges, Lagos

Friday, October 9, 2020 3:27 pm


Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (middle) , Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr.Olukayode  Popoola(left) and Project Manager of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Engr. Ghassan Kaadi during the inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (left) joined by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr.Olukayode  Popoola (left) and Chairman of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Riad Abou Habib as he explains work being done underneath to Journalists during his inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Marine Bridge  in Apapa, Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, on Thursday, 8 October, inspected ongoing emergency repairs of Eko and Marine Bridges in Apapa, Lagos State.

 

See more photos below:

 


Fashola,SAN(left), Engr.  Popoola (2nd left), Project Manager of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Engr. Ghassan Kaadi (2nd right) and Chairman of the Company, Engr. Riad Abou Habib during the inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (left) explaining work being done underneath to Journalists during his inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Marine Bridge  in Apapa , Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

PIX 3  Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(left),and Project Manager of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Engr. Ghassan Kaadi(left) during the inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (right) flanked by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr.Olukayode  Popoola(left) as he makes a point while speaking with Journalists shortly after  an inspection of the  Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(left)  observing work being done underneath the Bridge by personnel of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd during his inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Marine Bridge  in Apapa, Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

 

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Oyo Govt Rolls Out 226 Contracts for 2019 Intervention Projects
    1 hour ago

    Governors and Intermeddling in Governorship Elections in States Other Than Theirs
    2 hours ago

    My Darling Sunshine: A Love Letter
    3 hours ago

    World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize: How it will affect the world
    4 hours ago

    End of the road! Rivers serial killer, Gracious David West, to die- Court
    4 hours ago

    #OndoDecides:  Meet the candidates and their parties
    8 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: All eyes on Makinde
    9 hours ago

    Siemens hosts Africa and Middle East Policy makers on ‘Shaping the Energy of Tomorrow’