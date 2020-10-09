Pictures: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko and Marine Bridges, Lagos
Pictures: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko and Marine Bridges, Lagos
Friday, October 9, 2020 3:27 pm
Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (middle) , Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr.Olukayode Popoola(left) and Project Manager of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Engr. Ghassan Kaadi during the inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.
Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (left) joined by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr.Olukayode Popoola (left) and Chairman of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Riad Abou Habib as he explains work being done underneath to Journalists during his inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Marine Bridge in Apapa, Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.
Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, on Thursday, 8 October, inspected ongoing emergency repairs of Eko and Marine Bridges in Apapa, Lagos State.
See more photos below:
Fashola,SAN(left), Engr. Popoola (2nd left), Project Manager of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Engr. Ghassan Kaadi (2nd right) and Chairman of the Company, Engr. Riad Abou Habib during the inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.
Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (left) explaining work being done underneath to Journalists during his inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Marine Bridge in Apapa , Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.
PIX 3 Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(left),and Project Manager of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Engr. Ghassan Kaadi(left) during the inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.
Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (right) flanked by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr.Olukayode Popoola(left) as he makes a point while speaking with Journalists shortly after an inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.
Hon. Minister of Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(left) observing work being done underneath the Bridge by personnel of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd during his inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Marine Bridge in Apapa, Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.
What do you think?