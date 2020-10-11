Ecobank MD Celebrates Customers’ Loyalty

Ecobank MD Celebrates Customers’ Loyalty

Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:58 pm


Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan attending to a customer as a Teller during the Customer Service Week

Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has assured that the bank would continue to reward customers’ loyalty by meeting and surpassing their expectations through seamless and  world class products and services. This formed part of his “Thank You” message on the occasion of this year’s Customer Service Week.
According to him, “We celebrate our customers across Africa. You are the most important to the bank. We thank you for your loyalty to Ecobank, the Pan Africa Bank.”
The Managing Director was a guest teller in one of the bank’s branches to mark the Customer Service Week.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    #OndoDecides: No jubilation in Akure
    49 mins ago

    Land grabbers snatch property of Dele Giwa’s doctor, Olutosin Ajayi
    1 hour ago

    SARS: The Source of Mass Death of Nigerian Youths
    1 hour ago

    Just in: INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo governorship election
    2 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Akeredolu defeats ZLP Ajayi at home, wins in 15 LGAs
    2 hours ago

    Finally! Inspector General of Police Dissolves SARS Throughout Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu records massive win in Odigbo, now leading in 13 LGAs
    5 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu wins in 2 more LGAs