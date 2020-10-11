Ecobank MD Celebrates Customers’ Loyalty

Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has assured that the bank would continue to reward customers’ loyalty by meeting and surpassing their expectations through seamless and world class products and services. This formed part of his “Thank You” message on the occasion of this year’s Customer Service Week.

According to him, “We celebrate our customers across Africa. You are the most important to the bank. We thank you for your loyalty to Ecobank, the Pan Africa Bank.”

The Managing Director was a guest teller in one of the bank’s branches to mark the Customer Service Week.