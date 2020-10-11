OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu defeats Jegede massively in Owo, wins 6 more LGs

Ayorinde Oluokun/Richard Elesho/Akure

The candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, massively floors Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in his Owo local Government in the Ondo governorship election conducted on Saturday.

In the result announced at the INEC’s collation centre in Abuja early Sunday morning, Akeredolu scored 35, 952 votes to defeat his Jegede who scored 5311 votes. Akeredolu has won in seven out of the eight local governments declared so far.

See the latest results below

5. AKOKO south west

Prof. Isiaka Adeleke

TRV 101842

AV 41397

A 9

APC 21232

PDP 15055

ZLP 2775

TVV 40130

6. AKOKO north west

Prof Segun

TRV 72139

AV 30928

A 13

APC 15809

PDP 10320

ZLP 3577

TVV 30247

7. ONDO EAST

PROF TAIWO OLUSEGUN

TRV 50495

AV 14952

A 12

APC 6485

PDP 4948

ZLP 3241

TVV 14259

TVC 14861

8. OWO LGA

TRV 128448

AV 44634

A 18

APC 35957

PDP 5311

ZLP 408

TVV 42680