#OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu defeats Jegede massively in Owo, wins 6 more LGs

Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:52 am


Akeredolu casts his vote in Owo.jpg

Ayorinde Oluokun/Richard Elesho/Akure

The candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, massively floors Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in his Owo local Government in the Ondo governorship election conducted on Saturday.

In the result announced at the INEC’s collation centre in Abuja early Sunday morning, Akeredolu scored 35, 952 votes to defeat his Jegede who scored 5311 votes. Akeredolu has won in seven out of the eight local governments declared so far.

See the latest results below

5. AKOKO south west
Prof. Isiaka Adeleke
TRV 101842
AV 41397
A 9
APC 21232
PDP 15055
ZLP 2775
TVV 40130

6. AKOKO north west
Prof Segun
TRV 72139
AV 30928
A 13
APC 15809
PDP 10320
ZLP 3577
TVV 30247

7. ONDO EAST
PROF TAIWO OLUSEGUN
TRV 50495
AV 14952
A 12
APC 6485
PDP 4948
ZLP 3241
TVV 14259
TVC 14861

8. OWO LGA

TRV 128448
AV 44634
A 18
APC 35957
PDP 5311
ZLP 408
TVV 42680

