#EndSARS: Protesters block Rivers Govt’s House, insist on address by Wike

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 12:13 pm


Okafor Ifiebor/Port Harcourt

Youths in Port Harcourt, Rivers State defy the order of Governor Nyesom not to stage the #EndSARS rally in the state as they turned out for massive protests against the anti-robbery police squad on Tuesday morning.

As at 11.30 am, the protesters were at Government House gate surrounded by a detachment of Police Officers who barricaded the gate and stopped them from gaining entry.
However, the protesters also blocked the Government House Gate by sitting down and insisting that they will not leave until Governor Nyesom Wike comes out to address them as the Chief Security Officer of the State
The number of protesters are drumming, dancing and singing solidarity songs at the gate seem to be increasing by the minute, leading to heavy traffic jam at the area.
