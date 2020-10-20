Gov Abiodun Orders Closure of Schools, Bans Motorcycle Operations

By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ordered closure of all schools from tomorrow, Wednesday 21st of October till 26th of October 2020.

The governor gave the order during a press briefing with journalists at his office in Okemosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun also banned operations of motorcycles (popularly known as Okada) because of the prevailing security situation in the country.

The governor as well pleaded with the protesters to select a leader who can represent the youths for dialogue.

Abiodun also warned that anyone who feels he can come from anywhere to disturb the peace of the state will be seriously be dealt with.

He as wel l call on parents to call there children to order because any one who misbehave will be dealt with.

“In oder to forestall peace in in the state amidst the ongoing protest, we have ordered immediate closure of schools across the state, beginning from tomorrow Wednesday, October 21, 2020 till Monday 26, 2020. Okada operation is also banned in the state throughout tomorrow Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

“We have made efforts to meet with the leadership of the protesters for dialogue but they said they have no leaders that they are all leaders. I thereby appeal to them to please select representatives among themselves to meet with us for dialogue.”