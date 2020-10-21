Accident: Poly students protest over killing of their mate in Lokoja

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As the EndSARS protests are gaining momentum across the country, students of Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja on Wednesday also went on the rampage over the killing of one of them by a hit and run driver.

The students blocked the major Lokoja – Abuja highway. They stopped vehicular movement and disobedient motorists had their vehicles vandalized.

It was gathered that an HND 11 male student was knocked down Tuesday night when he wanted to cross the road by an Abuja bound driver. The driver escaped from the scene but unknown to the students, he reported himself at a police station.

The accident victim was taken to the hospital. He however passed on Wednesday morning. News of the death triggered immediate reaction from the students.

To ventilate their anger, the students took to the streets where they set up bonfires. Anti riots policemen that were drafted to the scene could not help the situation as the protesters held on to their scheme.

Mrs Uredo Onake, Public Relation Officer of the institution, confirmed the incident to our reporter. She assured that the situation was under control.

Wikkuam Aya, kogi State Police Command Public Relation Officer, also confirmed the incident. He said the driver who reported himself was facing interrogation.

He stressed that the situation is under control as Kogi state commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Ede had deployed some security men to the scene to avoid further protest by the students.

The News reports that students of the polytechnic and other road users are regularly knocked down by drivers on the ever busy Lokoja – Abuja Highway.