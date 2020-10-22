Ikoyi Prison invasion attemp: Police, Army engage hoodlums

Ikoyi Prison invasion attemp: Police, Army engage hoodlums

Thursday, October 22, 2020 2:27 pm


Ikoyi prison set on fire by thugs. Credit: Within Nigeria

 

The Ikoyi Corredtional Centre (Prison) was supposed to be the next public institution that thugs who have infiltrated the ranks of #EndSARS protesters wanted to raze. They actually set part of the place on fire. However, policemen and soldiers showed up on time.

Disaster was averted when there was information that the hoodlums were on their way and the prison authorities promptly called the Police and Army for help.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Police spokesman, confirmed the incident: “Yes, there is fire outbreak there but we are investigating and our men are on the ground with fire fighters.

“Area Commander, Area A and Commnader MOPOL 2 Keffi road VI and men are there. No cause for alarm.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu speaks on Lekki Toll Gate CCTV gadget, seeks peace
    4 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Igbo not plotting evil against Tinubu or Yoruba
    5 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Group wants reform of electoral process
    6 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Buhari’s government is ineffectual – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
    7 hours ago

    Let’s Make Nigeria a Freedom Park!
    8 hours ago

    Musings on Lagos
    15 hours ago

    EndSARS: How a gifted Nigerian was killed hours after he tweeted, “Nigeria will not end me”
    15 hours ago

    How The Nation was attacked by gunmen on motorcycles – Editor