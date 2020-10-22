Ikoyi Prison invasion attemp: Police, Army engage hoodlums

The Ikoyi Corredtional Centre (Prison) was supposed to be the next public institution that thugs who have infiltrated the ranks of #EndSARS protesters wanted to raze. They actually set part of the place on fire. However, policemen and soldiers showed up on time.

Disaster was averted when there was information that the hoodlums were on their way and the prison authorities promptly called the Police and Army for help.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Police spokesman, confirmed the incident: “Yes, there is fire outbreak there but we are investigating and our men are on the ground with fire fighters.

“Area Commander, Area A and Commnader MOPOL 2 Keffi road VI and men are there. No cause for alarm.”