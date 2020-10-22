Ministry shortlists 500 youngsters in App Development Pitch

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has shortlisted 500 young people for the next stage of its AppChallenge.

The initiative according to a statement by the Minister’s Media Office was launched on July 2020 by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

The App Challenge is designed to equip the Nigerian youth with basic and advance skills that will make them relevant in the emerging digital economy. The pitch which is also a capacity development programme will also equip the youths with innovative skills and enhance their capabilities in the field of Apps development and games for smart devices.

In selecting the 500 young people through a pitch, they were made to design and submit an app that solves real time problem. Top 10 among the shortlisted 500 received one million naira each, laptops, business development training and certificates of participation.

Over 5000 people registered to be part of the AppChallenge. The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will continue to empower more young people through several initiatives designed by the Ministry and others domiciled in other ministries and agencies.

The ministry noted that the 500 short listed youngsters will proceed to the next stage of the programme.

“The Ministry has selected 500 shortlisted applicants for the next stage where they will be submitting a fully designed mobile application. By next week, we will select the best 30 out of the shortlisted 500. These best 30 will be awarded with prizes as promised. Developers in the AppChallenge will design apps that can solve real life problems in core thematic areas such as Health, Sports and Education