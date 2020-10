As the #EndSARS protests has transmogrified into looting and arson, President Buhari is, at present, holding a virtual meeting with Nigerian leaders in State House.

They are: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Former Heads of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Head of Interim Government H.E. Chief Ernest Shonekan and Former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.