PMI: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector records growth, says CBN

PMI: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector records growth, says CBN

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 8:37 am


Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The October Purchasing Managers’ Index for the manufacturing sector stood at 49.4 index points, indicating a reversal of five consecutive months of contraction which started in May.

This is according to the result of PMI survey released by the Statistics Department of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  the manufacturing PMI for the month of September was 46.9 index points.

The survey revealed that of the 14 subsectors surveyed, six recorded expansion above 50 per cent threshold.

Subsectors that reported expansion were electrical equipment, transportation, equipment, printing and related support activities, chemical and pharmaceutical products, textile, apparel and footwear, as well as cement.

The remaining eight subsectors reported contraction.

They are  primary metal, petroleum and coal product, paper products, fabricate metal products, furniture and related products, nonmetallic mineral products, plastic and rubber products and food, beverage and tobacco products.

The survey indicated that in employment level in the review month two subsectors recorded stationary level of employment while the remaining nine subsectors recorded lower employment levels.

PMI for the non-manufacturing sector, however, stood at 46.8 points in October 2020, indicating contraction in nonmanufacturing PMI for the seventh consecutive month.

The survey stated, “of the 17 sub-sectors surveyed, three subsectors reported growth in the following order: electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply,  art, entertainment and recreation and Health care and social assistance.

“ Eleven subsectors reported declines in the following order: management of companies; utilities; Information and communication; construction; professional, scientific, and technical services; repair, maintenance/washing of Motor Vehicles.’’

Other declining subsectors are wholesale/retail trade; educational services; transportation and warehousing; accommodation and food services and real estate rental and leasing.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    ECOWAS Court orders Senegal to pay 50m CFA to Belgian Lays Ghislaine
    21 mins ago

    U.S.2020: Early votes hit 69.6m, half of 2016 total ballots
    1 hour ago

    Civil Defence officer sacked for participating in looting
    2 hours ago

    Looting: Gov. Lalong threatens communities in Plateau
    2 hours ago

    Amy Coney Barrett joins the US Supreme Court
    2 hours ago

    Guardiola confident Manchester City will find consistency
    2 hours ago

    Rivers to create 3000 jobs, boost GDP with $12m cassava initiative – Wike
    10 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Why Lagos Govt invited troops – Nigerian Army