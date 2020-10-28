Rouhani urges Western countries to fix mistakes in relation to Islam cartoon

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed hope that the mistakes committed by some Western countries with respect to Islam would be corrected.

According to Rouhani, the use of caricatures of Islamic prophet Muhammad as a manifestation of the freedom of expression demonstrates a lack of morality and provokes more violence.

Rouhani at a government meeting broadcast by IRINN said “I hope that those who have made mistakes will fix them as soon as possible and return to the path of morality and justice.’’

Macron has faced widespread criticism over his speech at a commemoration ceremony for brutally murdered French history teacher Samuel Paty last week.

He stressed that France would further defend the freedom of expression, including the acceptance of insulting drawings of the Islamic prophet.

The standoff between France and several Muslim nations began in October, after an 18-year-old French Muslim of Chechen origin beheaded a teacher.

The teacher, Paty had shown Charlie Hebdo’s controversial depiction of the Islamic prophet during a lesson on freedom of speech. (Sputnik/NAN)