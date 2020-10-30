EndSARS: Hope alive as schools reopen in many states

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Hopes of return of normalcy to the nation’s education sector badly affected by the recent #EndSARS protests have bolstered.

Last week, many state governments across the country had closed down primary and secondary schools following the pandemic violence that characterized the protests. The close down orders affected both public and private schools.

Following a gradual restoration of order in the society some of the states like Oyo and Osun have reopened early this week while others kept resumption on hold till after the Maulud holiday, specifically next Monday November 2nd.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is among Governors that kept reopening of agoola on hold till now. The Lagos State government announced that schools across the state should re-open Monday, November 2, 2020. Boarding schools are to resume November 1.

Lagos State Commissioner for education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, made the announcement via a press statement. The government had closed closed down all schools on Monday, October 19, after hoodlums hijacked the #ENDSARS protest.

The commissioner in her stament disclosed that the year has been unprecedented with recent happenings as schools had to be closed frequently. She expressed hope that the calendar will henceforth be stable and urged every stakeholders to ensure a successful academic year.

Also, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement on Thursday, through the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Femi Agagu, disclosed that schools should reopen for normal academic activities starting from Monday, November 2, 2020.

Agagu said, “Mr Governor has directed that all schools should resume on Monday, November 2, 2020 now that the state has become peaceful.

“Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

In the same breadth, Osun State government has directed all schools withing the state both private and public should reopen on Monday, 2nd November 2020.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mrs Kehinde Olaniyan, Coordinating Director, Osun State Ministry of Education and obtained by Affairs TV News.

The state government also approved the extension of 3rd term by one week. The current term will no longer end on the 30th October, 2020 but will now terminate on 6th November, 2020.

According to the statement, a reviewed academic calendar for 2020/2021 academic session will be released soon

Earlier in the week Oyo and Ogun government’s had announced the reopening of the schools.

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State directed schools to resume academic activities last Monday 26th. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Olasunkanmi Olaleye, had given the indication in a statement.

The statement reads in part, “Governor Seyi Makinde directed the closure of schools in Ibadan metropolis on Tuesday, October 20, following the #EndSARS protests that rocked the state.

“Following a review of the situation as earlier promised, the state government is happy to observe that normalcy has returned to the state in the aftermath of the protests.”

Similarly, the Ogun State Government ordered resumption of academic activities in both public and private schools last Monday .

“This is to announce to the general public that all schools are to resume academic activities on Monday, 26th October, 2020.” A Government statement directed

Now that life is returning to normal in the schools the prayer on every lip is the school system should smoothly without further hitches. Covid-19 had earlier truncated activities in the education sector. Similarly, an industrial dispute has kept University lecturers and students at home for months.