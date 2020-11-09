Kogi fixes new dates for internal examinations

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has announced the revised date for the conduct of the Common Entrance Examination (CCE) and the First School Leaving Certificate Examination (FSLCE) in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in his office in Lokoja on Monday.

According to the permanent secretary, the conduct of the common entrance examination has been scheduled to take place on Saturday 14th of November 2020, while the Basic/First School Leaving Certification Examination is slated for Wednesday 17th of November 2020 respectively.

Idenyi added that the date for the conduct of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be announced in due course.

He urged all eligible candidates for these examinations and relevant stakeholders to take note and prepare for it accordingly.

He gave the assurance that all the internal Examinations which were earlier rescheduled due to flood and some unforeseen circumstances would be conducted as the ministry had put necessary measure in place to this effect.

Idenyi also charged all the staff involved in the conduct of the exams to put in their best, while thanking the parents and guardians for their understanding with the ministry as it prepares to conduct a very smooth and credible examinations.