Ogun Police arrest 2 men for rape of 14-year-old

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

Ogun state police command has arrested two men for gang raping a 14-year-old girl (Names withheld).

The duo, Micheal Hammed and Adeola Ogunseye who are 20 and 22 years respectively were said to have been arrested following a complaint lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim. She reported that her daughter was abducted by the two suspects on the 3rd of November 2020 at about 8:30 pm and taken to an unknown place where the duo took turns and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

She stated further that the victim was later found seriously battered along school road at owode Egba in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state.

The command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a release explained that the efforts of the division paid off when the District Police Officer, DPO Owode Egba division, Csp Mathew Ediae mobilized his detectives to the area where the two suspects identified by the victim were apprehended.

The house of the suspects were subsequently searched and the torn pants of the victim was recovered there in.

“The victim was quickly taken to Owode Egba general hospital for medical treatment.” The statement reads in part.

The Commissioner of Police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.