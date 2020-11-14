LG polls: Kogi PDP vows to resist rigging

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said any attempt to rig the forthcoming Local Government Election would be vehemently resisted.

The PDP in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, Director Research and documentation of the Party, claimed its attention has been drawn to an attempt by SIEC to recruit APC card carrying members as Ward Returning Officers.

The party in the statement demands for a free and fair election and a level playing ground for all participants, maintaining that any attempt to rig the polls will be resisted.

The PDP adviced SIEC to remain an unbiased umpire and respect the right of Kogites to vote for candidate of their choice.

The party says it is not going to allow manipulations in the forthcoming polls, noting thst it is prepared to watch the process leading to and the conduct of the important election.

Local Government election has been fixed for Saturday, 12th December in the State. The exercise to elect Chairmen and Counsellors for the 21 LGA. Such elections were last conducted in the State March 2013 during the PDP administration led by the Aviator, Capt. Idris Wada.