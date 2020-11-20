Bayelsa West: Coast clears for Dickson as INEC knocks APC out of by-election

Friday, November 20, 2020 4:49 pm


Ex- Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday did not include All Progressives Congress, APC in the list of 12 political parties that will take part in the forthcoming Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election holding on the 5th December, 2020.

As contained in a statement issued by INEC’s Bayelsa Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Wilfred Ifogah, 12 political parties cleared for the election include Accord, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, Action Democratic Party, Allied Peoples Movement, Action Peoples Congress, New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Rescue Party, Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and Young Progressive Party.

According to Ifogah “the exclusion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in compliance with the Federal High Court judgement in suit no: FHC/YNG/CS/60/2020 and FHC/YNG/CS/66/2020 which restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from including the name and logo of the candidate of the party for Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Peremobowei Ebebi.”

In the referenced judgment, Jane Inyang had in a judgment on a case by Richman Samuel, a former Director of Domestic Matters, Government House, Yenagoa, declared the APC candidate ineligible to contest over allegation of forgery of certificates. The exclusion of

 

