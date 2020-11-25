Football legend, Diego Maradona, dies at 60

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona is dead.

He passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

Maradona was recently operated upon to remove clot of blood in his brain and was discharged from hospital.

He, however, suffered cardiac arrest, leading to his death on Wednesday.

The football legend started his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and went on to become one of the greatest players in football history.

He also played for Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla among other football teams.

He also coached teams like the Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the Argentina national team