Emmanuel Nwobosi: A Principled Man to the End 

By C. Don Adinuba

Anambra State has lost a pearl in Colonel Emmanuel Nworah Nwobosi, who died on Tuesday, November 24, at age 82 He was an embodiment of principle, loyalty, self – denial and service.

A man blessed with the courage of his convictions, Nwobosi joined the Nigerian Army with the youthful determination to defend his country, and when he felt it had become necessary for him and a few of his colleagues to intervene in the political in a desperate bid to create a better nation, he didn’t hesitate even at the risk of his life.

There have been diverse views on Nigeria’s first military coup, but Nwobosi till the very end two days ago held his head high and was unbowed.

Despite suffering a mortar injury that affected his spinal cord during the Nigerian Civil War, he remained loyal to the Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu to the end.

Apart from serving the Biafran leader as chief of staff, he followed him, at the end of the war, to Ivory Coast in exile and remained with him up to the second Ojukwu gave up the ghost on November 26, 2011.

Governor Willie Obiano held Nwobosi in such high esteem that he immediately paid the family a condolence visit in the Obosi homestead in Idemili North Local Government Area once the death was announced.

Describing Nwobosi as a legend, Chief Obiano recalled how Nwobosi worked closely with him during the Ozoemezina mass burial for Nigeria and Biafra war victims at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, in 2015.

It is remarkable that Nwobosi had completed his autobiography before he passed away. It is incumbent on his family and many others to ensure that the important book is published.

Nwobosi, who was rewarded by his people with the title of Ogene Obosi, was indeed, a treasure. May his noble soul rest in peace.

-Don Adinuba, Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment