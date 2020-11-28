CAF Champions League: How Al-Ahly won 9th title

A scintillating 2020 CAF Champions League final between Cairo-based giants, Zamalek and Al Ahly, was decided on Friday in the 86th minute as Mohamed Kafsha drilled the ball home with a spectacular strike to break Zamalek hearts.

The game was an excellent advertisement for the African game with a riveting first 45 minutes of football. Soon after the opening whistle, Al Ahly went ahead after Zamalek failed to defend a corner as Amr Al Sulaya headed the men in red ahead.

Instead of wilting in the adversity of the early reverse, the White Knights regrouped and took the game to the eight-time champions, dominating possession and creating scoring chances. They finally got their reward in the 31st minute with Shikabala firing home a sensational goal worthy of the final.

Pacheco’s side were on top in the second 45 where energy levels dropped as Zamalek struck the post, and just when it seemed the match was drifting towards extra time, Afsha struck to fire Al Alhy ahead on the night and towards a historic ninth CAF Champions League win.

Al Ahly will now progress to the delayed FIFA Club World Cup which is now set to be staged in Qatar next February.

Bayern Munich and the winners from other confederations will feature in that tournament.