Governors to meet Wednesday over insecurity

The 36 states governors are to hold teleconference on Wednesday to evolve a new national security order that will ensure safety of lives and property in the country.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement by its Head, Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, on Monday in Abuja.

Bello-Barkindo said that the forum at its 22nd meeting would also be receiving zonal updates on the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and internal security.

He added that the governors would also revisit the issue of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) palliatives with updates on its current status’ in all the states.

He added that three groups would be making presentations at the meeting, scheduled to start by 2 p.m.

These, according to him, include a joint effort between the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, discussing how to access Pension Funds for infrastructure development in the country.

Others include resolutions and matters arising from the just concluded 26th Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG).

Also slated for presentation is the medium and long term national development agenda by the Core Working Group (CWG) of the Human Capital Development program of Nigeria.

Bello-Barkindo added that issue of stamp duty collection and a response to the water resources minister on the Water Resources Bill would form part of the agenda.

He said that updates would also be given on State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability And Sustainability (SFTAS ), as well as on a meeting with Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and Conference of Legislators of Nigeria (COSLAN).