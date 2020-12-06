Abia governor suspends Chief of Staff

Abia governor suspends Chief of Staff

Sunday, December 6, 2020 6:38 pm


Agbazuere

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has ordered the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere.

A statement issued on Sunday in Umuahia by Mr Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, said the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Alozie Odoemelam, would perform Agbazuere’s duties till further notice.

Agbazuere was appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Governor on Nov. 5, 2019 and it is believed that his suspension may be related to a viral video in which he was shown spraying money on controversial Onitsha  based cleric,

Prophet Odumeje, popularly known as Indabosky Pahose.

Agbazuere was suspended few minutes after the video of the spraying of the money went viral.

