Election day tragedy: Police recover bodies of 6 drowned personnel in Bayelsa

Election day tragedy: Police recover bodies of 6 drowned personnel in Bayelsa

Sunday, December 6, 2020 6:55 pm


Police

The Police Command in Bayelsa has announced the recovery of bodies of the six policemen who went missing after a boat mishap in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Dec. 4 when one of the speed boats conveying 11police personnel from Yenagoa to Southern Ijaw capsized at Oporoma.

Five of the police personnel were rescued immediately, while six others were missing.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Asinmi Butswat, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Yenagoa.

He said that the bodies of the missing police personnel, recovered by a combined team of officers from the Marine Department of the command and local divers, had been deposited in one of the morgues in the state.

Butswat, who expressed the command’s condolences with the families of the deceased said that investigation had commenced to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Ecobank, Vanguard Rally Experts on Discussion Around Financial Inclusion
    23 mins ago

    Abia governor suspends Chief of Staff
    1 hour ago

    War front/Throwback: Day Black Scorpion humiliated Olubunmi Okogie
    4 hours ago

    Lagos East: My victory, measure of public trust in APC — Abiru
    4 hours ago

    Lagos by-election: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed
    6 hours ago

    Britain sends 300 soldiers to support UN peacekeepers in Mali
    7 hours ago

    Zamfara bye-election: 2 INEC staff missing
    8 hours ago

    Verbatim: Why I quit Babangida’s cabinet-Domkat Bali who just died