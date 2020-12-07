2023: Why we are insisting on Yahaya Bello – Kogi Speaker

Monday, December 7, 2020 3:11 pm


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has has given reasons why the house under his leadership endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello for the 2023 presidential race.

The Speaker who spoke to journalists on Sunday added that the lawmakers will tour all the states in the country where they will be meeting their colleagues and other critical stakeholders in the All Progressive Congress to rally support for Bello’s 2023 presidential ambition.

He added that those criticizing their stand are blindfolded, adding that Bello has what it takes to become the President or vice president of Nigeria.

He pointed out that in the history of the country, the North Central has never produced the president or vice president, noting that the mission of Governor Bello to become the President of the country is possible.

He said, “Governor Bello has done well in Kogi State. In the state assembly today all the members are All Progressive Congress, no opposition. All the three senators representing the state at the National Assembly are members of APC

“All the APC vice chairmen aspirants of the local government councils for the coming local government elections are all women. This is a great achievement by governor Bello

“The Kogi State House of Assembly decided to endorse him for 2023 presidential race because he is capable and also an achiever that can lead the country very well

“Gov. Bello has done well in the area of infrastructural development, education, health, youth empowerment and also in the area of agriculture and that is why the Kogi State House of Assembly endorsed him for 2023 presidential race”  he said.

He therefore called on the people of the state and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to give the governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello total support so that he can become the next president of the country come 2023.

