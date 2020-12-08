Africa Fintech Foundry, Access Bank Host Virtual Roundtable

Africa’s leading digital innovation hub, Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF), is set to host the first virtual edition of its FinTech innovation Roundtable on December 11, 2020.

Themed ‘Let’s Talk Tech Resilience 2021’, the event will feature experts in venture capital, technology, innovation and tech startups across the globe. The objective of the event is to understand and inspire disruptive technology-driven solutions in the financial services sector.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and socio-political movements have affected the world on a global scale and have interestingly accelerated digital transformations,” said Daniel Awe, Head of the Africa Fintech Foundry.

“For us at AFF, we have recognised the importance of focusing on topical issues and emerging trends that will transform businesses to become technology-driven, customer-centric and socially relevant post-COVID. This Roundtable will explore how technology must evolve to be a force that positively shapes businesses and the society to ensure a safe, peaceful and rewarding future for every citizen,” he said.

At the event, several discussions such as ‘Disruptive effects of the pandemic’; ‘A new reality of virtual working’; Data privacy, innovation, diversity, and the regulatory landscape; Driving reliance on digital technology and collaboration tools; Customer-centricity amongst others, will be had .

Speaking on Access Bank’s partnership with AFF, Ade Bajomo, Access Bank’s Executive Director for Information Technology and Operations, stated that “As Africa’s Gateway to the World, we are always at the forefront of driving technological innovations that will grow the banking industry in Nigeria as well as Africa. We have partnered with the continent’s leading technology and innovation acccelerator, the Africa Fintech Foundry, to bring together stakeholders from different geographical areas who share a common interest in driving technological solutions.

“The AFF Roundtable will enable participants stay ahead of others as they will be equipped with knowledge of new and emerging trends and how they can tap into the opportunities that exist in them.”

The AFF Roundtable holds quarterly and this edition will host about 3000 investors, executives, and analysts from across the African startup ecosystem.

Speakers at the event will include Mr Alex-Adedipe, Managing Partner, Duale Ovia and Alex-Adedipe Law firm; Dr Obadare Peter Adewale, Co-Founder, Digital Encode; Susanne Hannestad, CEO, Fintech Mundi; Barbara Iyayi, CEO, Unicorn Growth Capital among others.

Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF) is an Access Bank initiative that aims to nurture, fund, and accelerate the growth of FinTech startups in Africa through its mentorship and accelerator programmes, fast-tracking their growth and maturity to deliver relevant solutions to the market.