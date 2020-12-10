COVID-19: Top brass of Nigerian Army in panic after death of General

Thursday, December 10, 2020 3:56 pm


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, when General Irefin paid him a courtesy visit as the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, at Government House, Port Harcourt some months ago

The top echelon of Nigerian Army has been thrown into panic after one of the Generals who was attending the Annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja died of COVID-19 complications.

The deceased officer has been identified as Major-General Olubunmi Irefin who until his death was the General Commanding Officer of 6th Division of Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai, had directed immediate stoppage of the Conference following the COVID-19 scare.

He had also directed all the participants at the conference, comprising Principal Staff Officers, GOCs, Commandants of army schools, Commanders of army operations, among other participants, to embark on 14 days isolation.

In the same vein, the Chief of Army Staff had barred all the military officers from the wedding ceremony of his son scheduled for Abuja on Friday.

The late Gen Irefin took over as GOC, 6 Div. Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Port Harcourt Barracks on July, 2020.

He was before then,  the GOC 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos.

