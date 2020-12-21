Ayinla Omowura – The Biopic

Ayinla Omowura – The Biopic

Monday, December 21, 2020 5:55 pm



Lateef Adedimeji, right, playing the role of the late Ayinla Omowura, left and Tunde Kelani, the master cinematographer. Photos by Odolaye Aremu and Adegbenro Adebanjo

By Odolaye Aremu

The dullish, usually stoned, beady eyeballs that seemingly sparked tiny embers of fire on focus. The unusually distended esophagus, and those smoky-colored full lips looking ready to take a rich, long drag on a joint, all look familiar. 

The facial resemblance is however uncanny even if it’s only passable. Even without the man’s  enigmatic mystique, the young lanky actor Lateef Adedimeji, looks close to a younger, much skinnier Omowura. Now I can’t wait to hear him deliver his lines like Omowura. 

Lateef Adedimeji

That unmistakable dominant “shhh” sound. An impediment that more or less gave the Anigilaje speech pattern and sound its authenticity. The Omowura body mechanics that’s essentially razz, deliberately uncouth, streets and beautifully hoodlumish. I hope they have a dead-on fill-in for the dynamic rhythm maker – Pa Adewole Alao Onílù-Ọlá. 

Lateef Adedimeji

For an Omowura epic without him is like an ancient penny without a hole in it. And last but not the least, the ṣẹ̀kẹ̀rẹ̀ player who happens to be for me – the most enthusiastic entity in the Anigilaje band. 

On every record, the ṣẹ̀kẹ̀rẹ̀ player – till today is a stunner! I just can’t hold myself long enough to see that much awaited biopic! 

If this young actor can pull of this role of a lifetime, let me be the first to congratulate him on the forthcoming windfalls. His Nollywood career is certainly set!

-Odolaye Aremu is an Arts and public affairs analyst

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Journalist shot dead by gunmen
    Lawan 2 hours ago

    Senate passes 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.5trn
    3 hours ago

    Union Bank: CEO Emeka Emuwa to Retire After 8 Years, Emeka Okonkwo Appointed Successor
    3 hours ago

    Restructuring: Beyond the APC model
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19 scare! NIMC officials stop NIN registrations at Ikeja, Lagos
    9 hours ago

    SEC disclaims Famzhi Interbiz activities
    10 hours ago

    List of EU countries banning flights from Britain over new strain grows
    10 hours ago

    COVID-19: Niger Speaker, Clerk test positive, other members go into isolation