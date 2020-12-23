Goal king Messi surpasses Pele’s record

Goal king Messi surpasses Pele’s record

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 10:05 am


Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (Yahoo Sports photo)

FC Barcelona turned on the style to thrash Real Valladolid 3-0 away in La Liga on Tuesday as Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal to surpass Pele as the all-time record scorer for a single club.

Messi finally got his first assist of the season when he picked out defender Clement Lenglet with a splendid cross and the Frenchman rose to head FC Barcelona in front after 21 minutes.

The Argentine also had a hand in FC Barcelona’s second goal, laying on a pass for right back Sergino Dest to latch on to down the right flank and play a cross into the path of Martin Braithwaite, who slid in to score in the 35th minute.

Record-breaking Messi capped a brilliant individual and team display with a splendid goal of his own midway through the second half.

This was when he ran in behind to meet a pass from teenager Pedri and slotted the ball into the far bottom corner. (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    At last, ASUU calls off its strike
    2 hours ago

    Story of My Life: Marrying My Own Sister and Turning Sixty
    3 hours ago

    Sam Nda-Isaiah (1962 – 2020)
    3 hours ago

    Study notes on ‘state’ and ‘state failure’
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG orders workers from GL. 12 to stay at home
    3 hours ago

    Smugglers: Hoodlums attack, injure Customs officers in Ogun
    3 hours ago

    Trump rejects $900bn COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress
    4 hours ago

    Behold, the Incoming First Female MD of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe