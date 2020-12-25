Bayelsa on Christmas: House of ex-militant,”General Ogunbos” burnt by gunmen

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen have reportedly set ablaze the palatial mansion of an ex-Niger Delta agitator, Paul Eris, aka General Ogunbos, and other nearby buildings amidst heavy gun fire fight. The attack which started at 5.am, went on till 6am of Christmas Day.

The invasion,which eyewitnesses said lasted for about an hour was accompanied by deafening sporadic shootings that left a lot of collateral damages worth millions of naira.

A sketchy report has it that gunmen in the early hours of today 25th December, 2020, at about 5am, stormed Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State and laid siege to the ex-agitator’s home town.

No casualty has so far been reported after the arsonists’ invasion of Paul Eris’s house, while the Ex-Agitator is also safe.

In telephone interview with Our Correspondent, SP Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that unknown gunmen invaded the Peremabiri Community early hours of today and burnt (Ogunbos) house and others. I don’t have the full details yet, but I am aware that no life was lost in the attack”

On whether the Ex-Agitator ,Paul Eris alias ‘General Ogunbos”was in the house during the invasion, the Bayelsa State Police Command Spokesman said he did not have that information.

Meanwhile,the whereabouts of the Ex-Agitator remained unknown at the time of filing this report.

More of the photographs: