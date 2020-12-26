COVID-19: A’Ibom Govt confirms death of former military administrator

Akwa Ibom Government on Saturday formally confirmed that Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, a former military administrator of the state, died on Thursday from COVID-19 complications.

The rumour of the death of Nkaga from COVID-19 has been circulating since Friday morning, but the state government and his family refused to confirm or deny if the former military administrator had indeed passed on.

However, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday, it was confirmed that Nkanga, who was also a leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), died from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection.

“The information from the Isolation Centre where he was admitted and managed, indicates that the first indigenous military governor of our state and leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) died from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection.

“Requisite protective protocol and contact tracing have been immediately activated,” Ekuwem said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Government also declared a seven-day period of mourning effective from Dec. 26 for the Nkanga.

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State hereby formally announces the death of a former Military Governor of our state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, who died at night on Dec. 24.

Nkanga was the Director General of Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s ‘Divine Mandate Campaign organisation’ in 2015 and 2019.

He was also the Chairman of Ibom Airport Development Company and Ibom Air.

“The Governor, Udom Emmanuel is greatly saddened by the news of his passage and condoles with the bereaved family.

“Consequently, the governor has declared a seven-day period of mourning effective Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Flags are to be flown at half-mast for the duration of mourning in the state,”he said.