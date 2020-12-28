How wanted notorious bandit was killed inside forest – Kaduna Govt

Monday, December 28, 2020 8:09 pm


Kachalla

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Nasiru Kachalla, a wanted notorious bandit alleged to be for mastermind of a series of  kidnappings   killings, cattle rustling among other crimes in many villages in Kaduna State and environs has been killed.

Kaduna State Government, in a statement by its commissioner for internal security and homeland affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday said Kachalla was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

According to him, dispute between the gangs over stolen cattle led to the fight which claimed the life of the notorious crime kingpin.

“Human intelligence networks confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

“The clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government areas of Kaduna Central senatorial district. A dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle is said to have triggered the fatal confrontation.

“Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas.

Three members of Kachalla gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed arrested in April 2020

“He was the mastermind of the 9th January 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs Bola Ataga and her two children. The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi, and Mrs Ataga before releasing her children.

“Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on 3rd October 2019,” he said.

“While Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020 as you can see in the attached picture,” he added.

