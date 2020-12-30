Covid-19: Adeboye cancels crossover services nationwide

Covid-19: Adeboye cancels crossover services nationwide

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 8:38 am


Pastor Adeboye Photo by Segun Komolafe

In compliance with the Covid-19 protocols, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has directed all its members to stay away from their parishes for the yearly crossover services

 Cross over services are held by the Christian faithful to usher in a new year, that is, 31 December of the previous one to the 1 January of the new. It bolsters their faith that when a new year opens with prayers, evil will be averted and goodness will be in abundance.

With the new development, the church ordered its members to, according to The Nation,connect with the virtual service through Dove Media.

Moreover, RCCG revealed that the 8 January 2021 Holy Ghost Service would also be held virtually

