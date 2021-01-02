Rivers government goes tough  on street trading, unfolds plan to inaugurate seven roads

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Government of Rivers State has announced that with effect from Monday, January 4, 2021, the State Government will begin the enforcement of the ban on trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces.

According to Government announcement signed by Paulinus Nsirim,Commissioner for Information and Communications warned all those involved in these illegal activities along our streets and other public places are advised to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

Nsirim said Law enforcement agencies and relevant government bodies have been directed to arrest and prosecute defaulters.

It has also been announced the State Government will kick start the new year with the inauguration of the projects in seven local government areas.

On Monday, January 4, 2021, the Eteo-Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road will be inaugurated by the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, while the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will be the Special Guest of Honour on Tuesday, January 5 to inaugurate the Sakpenwa-Bori Road. Eleme-Afam-Oyigbo Road will be inaugurated on Wednesday, January 6 by Senator Ali Ndume. It will be the turn of Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on Thursday, January 7. On Friday, January 8, Forces Avenue-Olumeni-Harley Streets will be inaugurated. Activities for the week will be rounded off on Saturday, January 9 with the inauguration of the Bonny/Bille Waterside Jetty in Port Harcourt. Governor Nyesom Wike enjoins citizens of the affected local governments to turn out en masse to give our guests the traditional Rivers hospitality. The State government stated all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed at all the venues