Just in: Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ of power to Biden

President Donald Trump has for the first time acknowledged that his tenure at the White House will come to an end on Jan. 20 with promise that there would be “orderly transition” of power.

The President spoke after his efforts to overturn the Nov. 3 election have come to naught with the global community condemning the violence by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol,

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election,” Trump said in a statement released by a White House official on social media, “nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

The short statement came minutes after the certification of the victory of Joe Biden by the US Congress.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” Trump said, adding that the outcome in Congress represented “the end” of his first term.

Washington DC authorities said four people died during the rioting, including one who was shot by police and three others who suffered medical emergencies, and 52 were arrested in the violence by Trump’s supporters.